TAL ABBAS, Lebanon — When war came to Homs, Mohammed al Hourani fled with his wife and their children to Qusayr, 28 kilometres to the southwest. When pro-Assad forces launched an assault on Qusayr in May 2013, the family fled again, this time seeking safety across the border in northern Lebanon.

All the Hourani family managed to take with them was a bag, containing a few clothes for the winter.

They lost contact with two of their six children in the fighting.

"Living in war means seeing children who died under the bombs," Hourani said. "It means going to the mosque to pray and come back home wounded. It means seeing your relatives and neighbors dead under the rubble."

The family sought refuge in the village of Tal Abbas, and stayed there for three and a half years. They lived in a small makeshift camp, along with 30 other families.

"In Lebanon there is no work for Syrians," Mohammed al Hourani said, sitting in his tent.

That was March 2016. A few weeks later, he and his family would be on a plane to Italy, to begin a new life there.

Evan Ahmed Deeb is also from Homs, where he worked as a professional welder before the war. Deeb lived in the Tal Abbas camp for four years, and his family has likewise been resettled in Italy in recent months.

"During the war we lived for 28 days in the water pipes to protect us. I will never forget those twenty-eight days. I will never forget the faces of my wife and my children," he said, in an interview with TRT World during his final days in Lebanon.

"But since we are here, we must fight against the empty time, poverty and hunger."

Since the beginning of the Syrian war six years ago, the flow of refugees across the border has been unstoppable. There are now over 1.5 million Syrian refugees in Lebanon, according to official estimates — some 232 Syrians for every 1,000 people (In Germany, by comparison, there are only 2 Syrians per 1,000).

That means refugees like the Hourani family, who were already struggling to rebuild their lives in precarious conditions, were facing the added hardship of growing xenophobia in Lebanon.

Hourani worked odd jobs for low wages, and says Lebanese employers often did not pay him at all.

"They tell us that we steal their work, they are increasingly racist and they accuse us of stealing their money and their land," he said. "But I sleep in a tent and I pay a rent of $40 per month. I no longer have dignity."

Until war came to Homs, Hourani owned a grocery store and easily supported his family. Now he doesn't even know if his two children, still trapped in Syria, are even alive.

In Tal Abbas, Hourani had been trying to make do as best he could, opening a small shop in the camp. But groups of Lebanese youths sporadically threatened the displaced Syrians, setting fire to some of the tents where they lived. They also destroyed part of the camp.

For Deeb, the hardship and long-term unemployment drove him to consider risking a dangerous sea journey for the family to escape to Europe.

"When we arrived [in Tal Abbas], we thought of staying a few months, a year at most," he said. "We remained close to the border because we wanted to come back home, but we lost all hope of that."

"If it were not for the Italian humanitarian visas, I would have been one of the thousands of refugees on rafts. I would have risked my life with my family, paying a smuggler, to seek a better life."

Instead of going through smugglers, however, both the Deeb and the Hourani families were among 30 Syrian families from Tal Abbas who obtained Italian humanitarian visas under a "humanitarian corridor" initiative. Now they are adjusting to life in Italy.

Lebanon is not a signatory to the 1951 Refugee Convention, meaning it does not officially recognise the refugee status of displaced Syrians. This is also one of the reasons why there are no permanent camps, only thousands of makeshift camps across the country.

"There are roughly 3,000 informal camps throughout Lebanon," said Joseph Malouf, of the Beyond Association, one of the largest Lebanese NGOs working with the refugees.