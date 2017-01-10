WORLD
US and coalition forces continue assault on Daesh positions in Syria
Fifteen air strikes near Raqqa destroyed five separate Daesh tactical units, while a key fighting position for the terror group was wiped out in Shadaddi.
A pair of US Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles fly over northern Iraq after conducting air strikes in Syria. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 10, 2017

Syrian activists say that the countrywide ceasefire has been violated.

Regime forces have captured three rebel towns in the Eastern Ghouta region in Damascus.

The regime has been launching ground and aerial attacks on the area.

In Wadi Barad, north of Damascus, three people have been killed in air strikes.

The US and its coalition forces have carried out 23 air strikes in Syria, destroying key Daesh positions and their assets, Pentagon officials said on Tuesday.

Turkey also led air and ground operations on Sunday in which 48 Daesh militants were killed while Turkish warplanes destroyed 23 buildings and shelters used by the militants, Turkey's armed forces said.

Turkey launched Operation Euphrates Shield in support of the Free Syrian Army (FSA) more than four months ago to drive out Daesh and the YPG, which is the Syrian branch of the PKK, from its border with Syria.

In recent weeks, Turkey, together with the FSA, has been besieging the Daesh-controlled town of al-Bab.

With more on the US operation, TRT World's Abubakr al-Shamahi reports from the Turkish city of Gaziantep on the the border with Syria.

Meanwhile, another 15 US-led air strikes near Raqqa targeted five separate Daesh tactical units while eight Daesh oil pumpjacks were taken out in the eastern city Deir Ezzor.

In Shadaddi, a town in the northeast, a US-led air strike wiped out a key Daesh fighting position while near Palmyra, an ancient city in present day Homs governorate, one of the terror group's battle tanks was destroyed.

Pentagon officials described this latest raid as "successful" and "entirely focused on Daesh leadership."

TRT World's Nina Potts reports from Washington.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
