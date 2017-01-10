WORLD
FIFA holds talks on Israeli clubs in occupied West Bank
Human Rights Watch has accused the football governing body of breaking its own laws by allowing Israeli clubs to play on occupied Palestinian land.
This club is one of six in the occupied West Bank, all of which are causing controversy. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 10, 2017

The world football governing body FIFA is holding talks in Zurich to try to solve an ongoing dispute over Israeli football clubs based in the occupied West Bank, where Israeli settlements are illegal under international law.

Representatives of Israel's football community say "political issues are not part of the playing field." Those representing Palestinians say anyone using the land without permission should be held accountable.

TRT World'sVanessa Conneely reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
