The contenders for the prestigious British Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) have been announced.

Fresh from its success at the Golden Globes, Hollywood musical La La Land leads the pack with 11 nominations including best film. It stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, who have both been nominated in the best actor and actress categories.

British actors Andrew Garfield, Emily Blunt and Hugh Grant have also received acting nominations. Other films in contention include Nocturnal Animals, which is directed by fashion designer Tom Ford, as is the sci-fi film Arrival.