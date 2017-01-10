CULTURE
1 MIN READ
BAFTA nominations announced
Hollywood musical 'La La Land,' starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, leads the pack with 11 nominations, including best film.
The winners will be announced in London on February 12. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 10, 2017

The contenders for the prestigious British Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) have been announced.

Fresh from its success at the Golden Globes, Hollywood musical La La Land leads the pack with 11 nominations including best film. It stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, who have both been nominated in the best actor and actress categories.

British actors Andrew Garfield, Emily Blunt and Hugh Grant have also received acting nominations. Other films in contention include Nocturnal Animals, which is directed by fashion designer Tom Ford, as is the sci-fi film Arrival.

TRT World's Myriam Francois has more from London.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
