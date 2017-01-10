At least 32 people were killed and over 70 others wounded in twin bombings near the Afghan parliament in Kabul on Tuesday.

The first explosion, carried out by a suicide bomber, was quickly followed by a second, caused by a car bomb parked near the same site, Sediq Sediqqi, spokesman for the Interior Ministry said.

The blasts in Kabul tore through employees exiting a parliament annexe, which houses the offices of lawmakers, leaving the area littered with bloodied bodies.

Afghan Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said his group claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Helmand attack

Separately and earlier, a suicide bomber on foot struck in southern Helmand province, killing at least seven people, said General Agha Noor Kemtoz, the provincial police chief.