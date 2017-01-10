WORLD
Rights group asks Pakistan to find missing activists
Human Rights Watch is urging Pakistan's government to investigate the recent disappearance of Salman Haider, Waqas Goraya, Aasim Saeed, and Ahmad Raza Naseer. The four activists went missing from various cities between January 4 and January 7.
Pakistani human rights activists in Peshawar hold images of the missing bloggers. (January 10, 2017) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 10, 2017

Human Rights Watch is urging Pakistan's government to investigate the recent disappearance of four human rights activists. The rights group said that the near simultaneous disappearances raise concerns about whether the government was involved.

Demonstrators supporting the four missing men have held rallies in the capital Islamabad and in Peshawar. They are demanding the recovery of poet and academic Salman Haider, activists Waqas Goraya and Aasim Saeed, and Ahmad Raza Naseer.

The four men went missing from various cities between January 4 and January 7. They were active on social media and known for their liberal and secular views.

Pakistan's human rights activist Farzana Bari spoke to TRT World.

SOURCE:TRT World
