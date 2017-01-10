United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the Security Council on Tuesday to take more action to prevent conflicts rather than just responding to them as he vowed to strengthen the world body's mediation capacity.

Making his first address to the Security Council since taking office, Guterres said, "People are paying too high a price," adding, "we need a whole new approach."

Guterres, a former prime minister of Portugal and former head of the UN refugee agency took over Ban Ki-moon's post on Jan 1 with a promise to shake up the international humanitarian and diplomatic institution.

An international order based on rules and law "is under grave threat," he said, describing the 71-year-old United Nations' response to global crises as "fragmented."

Guterres asked the Council to make greater use of Chapter 6 of the UN Charter, which allows the body to investigate and recommend procedures to resolve disputes that could eventually endanger international peace and security.

He has created an executive committee to integrate all UN arms, and appointed a senior official to merge UN prevention capacities for better action. He said too many opportunities to prevent conflicts had been lost due to mistrust among states and concerns over national sovereignty.