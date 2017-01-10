Venezuelans are having trouble accessing basic necessities such as food and medicine, as a stalemate continues between President Nicolas Maduro and the opposition-controlled Congress.

On Monday, Congress adopted a resolution declaring that Maduro had "abandoned his post," a symbolic move unlikely to break a year-long stalemate between the executive and the legislature.

The opposition wants Maduro's resignation and new elections. But these attempts have previously been blocked by Venezuela's courts and election officials.

TRT World'sJuan Carlos Lamas reports.