WORLD
1 MIN READ
Venezuela's Congress declares president has "abandoned his post"
The symbolic resolution follows the opposition's failed efforts to oust President Nicolas Maduro. Venezuelans are facing triple digit inflation and having trouble accessing basic necessities.
Venezuela's Congress declares president has "abandoned his post"
An opposition deputy holds a placard reading &quot;Maduro you have failed&quot; during a session of the National Assembly in Caracas. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 10, 2017

Venezuelans are having trouble accessing basic necessities such as food and medicine, as a stalemate continues between President Nicolas Maduro and the opposition-controlled Congress.

On Monday, Congress adopted a resolution declaring that Maduro had "abandoned his post," a symbolic move unlikely to break a year-long stalemate between the executive and the legislature.

The opposition wants Maduro's resignation and new elections. But these attempts have previously been blocked by Venezuela's courts and election officials.

TRT World'sJuan Carlos Lamas reports.

RECOMMENDED

Background to the country's economic crisis.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Illegal Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians in occupied West Bank rise 25% in 2025
Denmark faces 'fateful moment' as Trump persists on taking Greenland
Meta deactivates over half a million under-16 accounts in Australia
Bangladesh on 'high alert' after detaining ARSA members near Myanmar border
Russia, Ukraine attack energy sites as UK boosts missile plans for Kiev
Iran says 'ready' for talks with US but 'prepared for war'
Valued metals hit record highs amid global unrest, Trump-Fed conflict
'Board of Peace for Gaza' being formed: Trump
US deploys more agents to Minneapolis amid backlash over protester's killing
Trump: Iran reached out for nuclear talks and ‘wants to negotiate’
Fed chief Powell under threat of criminal charges from Trump administration
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Top UN court set to hear Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Denmark's PM says Greenland showdown at 'decisive moment' as Trump repeats threats