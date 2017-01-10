WORLD
Barack Obama prepares to deliver his final speech as president
The outgoing US president is expected to reflect on his eight-year tenure and defend his legacy, even as his successor vows to dismantle it.
Barack Obama is the 44th President of the United States. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 10, 2017

Outgoing US President Barack Obama is due to make his farewell speech in Chicago later on Tuesday.

Obama will reflect on his time in office and say thank you to his supporters.

"I'm thinking about (the remarks) as a chance to say thank you for this amazing journey, to celebrate the ways you've changed this country for the better these past eight years, and to offer some thoughts on where we all go from here," he said ahead of the speech.

If Obama's track record is anything to go by, his last official speech will be memorable.

TRT World'sJon Brain looks back at some of Obama's moments on the podium.

SOURCE:TRT World
