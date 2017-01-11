WORLD
1 MIN READ
Obama gives farewell address
The 44th President of the United States, after serving two four year terms, calls for unity amid fractured politics.
Obama gives farewell address
Obama said he remained hopeful about the work that a younger generation would do. &quot;Yes we can,&quot; he said. &quot;Yes we did.&quot; / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 11, 2017

Speaking for the last time to citizens, the US President Barack Obama delivered a farewell address in Chicago, where he began his political career, calling for unity and hailing the growth of the American economy under his tenure. On January 20, Republican president-elect Donald Trump will replace him.

"Democracy does not require uniformity...But they knew that democracy does require a basic sense of solidarity. The idea that for all our outward differences we're all in this together, that we rise or fall as one," Obama said.

TRT World'sKilmeny Duchardt brings us the latest.

RECOMMENDED

Watch the full address below:

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Trump says could keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after meeting with CEO
Israel kills four Palestinians in latest wave of ceasefire violation — report
Minnesota Democrats demand broader investigation into fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good
Israel kills 1 in wide-scale air strikes in southern Lebanon in new truce breach
US officials split over response to Iran protests: report
Trump's Greenland threat puts Denmark on edge as Europe mulls NATO presence
'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'
Iran warns Israel, US against any attack, accuses them of orchestrating protests
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks
Russia, Ukraine report casualties, damage to infrastructure amid overnight drone attacks