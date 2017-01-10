For more than two decades, the Canadian First Nation of Ktunaxa has fought against a plan to construct a ski resort in westernmost province of British Columbia.

The Ktunaxa say that skiers and snow boarders will drive away the sacred 'Grizzly Bear Spirit' that is central to their religious beliefs.

The $1 billion project, proposed by the company Glacier Resorts, will be located in the Upper Jumbo Valley in the Purcell Mountains, 55 kilometres west of holiday-town of Invermere.

The Ktunaxa protest — the First Nation people are also referred to as Kootenai or Kootenay — against the resort has evolved into a mass movement over the years, drawing in support from various religious groups including the Canadian Muslim Lawyers Association (CMLA) and the Christian Legal Fellowship.

The Ktunaxa says the Jumbo Glacier Resort will be a violation of their religious rights as guaranteed under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, an important part of the constitution.

But up till now, they have had a hard time convincing courts to stop project.

Why is the Supreme Court decision significant?

The Ktunaxa's claim that development of a resort violates its religious freedom was rejected by British Columbia's highest court and the provincial court of appeals.

The case then went before the Canada's Supreme Court in December 2016, which for the first time would rule on indigenous people's rights on basis of their religious beliefs.

The Supreme Court has reserved its judgement — but as of yet, has not released it to the public. It is not yet clear which date the decision will be announced.

Nader Hasan, one of the lawyers who represented the natives before the Supreme Court, toldTRT World that the case became a matter of concern for various religious groups because it relates to the freedom to practise one's faith.

"At end of the day, the principles that are articulated by the Supreme Court are applied to all groups. That's why each and every freedom of religious case is of interest to every minority in Canada," said Hasan who is also a member of the CMLA.

The case surfaced at a time when a protest movement led by a native tribe in neighbouring United States against a Dakota oil pipeline become a major political crisis.

"This case is very much about the soul of Canada," Hasan said.

"If indigenous people start to believe that their rights are not being taken seriously, then it could lead to a greater significant political standoff — as you saw in North Dakota," he said referring to the Dakota pipeline protest.