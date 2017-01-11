A US federal court on Wednesday charged two relatives of former United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon with bribery.

The charges come at an awkward time in Ban's political career.

He stepped down as UN chief less than two weeks ago and is expected to run for South Korea's presidency. Incumbent President Park Geun-hye was impeached in December. The constitutional court is currently sitting to determine her fate.

Ban's brother and nephew are accused of conspiring to bribe a government official from the Middle East through a US middleman in order to secure the sale of a building complex in Vietnam.