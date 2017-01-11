A murder suspect freed on bail killed six people including a policeman and three family members in a shooting rampage Wednesday in central Iran, media reported.

The 26-year-old entered two houses in Arak and shot eight people with a Kalashnikov, killing five of them instantly, ISNA news agency quoted the city's prosecutor as saying. The shooter is still on the run but his brother, who allegedly accompanied him in the rampage, has been arrested, the prosecutor said.

A sixth victim later died in hospital and another was in critical condition, he added.

The first house targeted was the home of a police officer who had arrested the man last year on charges of complicity in a murder.