Clare Hollingworth, who broke news of World War II, dies aged 105
The veteran British journalist travelled alone to the German border and witnessed the first column of Nazi tanks gathering to invade Poland.
Hollingworth's reporting of the outbreak of the war was one of the greatest scoops of modern times. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 11, 2017

Clare Hollingworth, the veteran British journalist, who broke the news that World War II had begun, has died in Hong Kong at the age of 105.

In August 1939, at the age of 27, Hollingworth travelled alone to the German border and witnessed the first column of Nazi tanks mobilising to invade Poland.

Three days later she was first to report the outbreak of hostilities not only to readers of The Daily Telegraph, but also to the British and Polish authorities.

"Clare passed away surrounded by family and friends with lots of care," Cathy Hilborn Feng, a friend of more than 20 years, said.

Hollingworth's reporting of the outbreak of the war was one of the greatest scoops of modern times.

TRT World 's Nafisa Latic reports.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
