In his first conference after winning the elections, President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday admitted for the first time that Moscow was likely behind the election hacks. He also berated the media and US intelligence agencies as he denied explosive allegations about his ties with Russia.

"As far as hacking, I think it was Russia, but I also think we've been hacked by other countries, other people," he said.

'No dealings with Russia'

"I have no dealings with Russia. I have no deals in Russia. I have no deals that could happen in Russia, because we've stayed away. And I have no loans with Russia," Trump said.

Trump again refused to back away from his openness towards Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"If Putin likes Donald Trump, I consider that an asset, not a liability, because we have a horrible relationship with Russia," Trump said. "I don't know that I'm going to get along with Vladimir Putin. I hope I do. But there's a good chance I won't."

He also reiterated his claims that he will not release his tax returns since they are "still under audit."

Trump angrily rejects 'phony' Russia dossier claims

The 70-year-old billionaire angrily accused CNN of being "fake news" and called BuzzFeed – which published a dossier with the allegedly incriminating material drawn up by a former British intelligence agent hired to do "opposition research" on Trump – a "failing pile of garbage."

He also warned BuzzFeed they would "suffer the consequences."

"It's all fake news. It's phony stuff. It didn't happen," he said, referring to allegations of lurid behaviour in a Moscow hotel room.

"I think it's a disgrace that information would be let out," Trump said.

It "was released by maybe the intelligence agencies, who knows, but maybe the intelligence agencies, which would be a tremendous blot on their record," Trump said, later saying it was "disgraceful."

On Twitter, he earlier decried a political "witch hunt" against him and asked: "Are we living in Nazi Germany?"

President-elect insists US will build a wall and Mexico will reimburse it

Trump vowed to forge ahead with plans for a wall on the southern US border after taking office, and said Mexico would reimburse the United States for the cost.

"I could wait about a year and a half until we finish our negotiations with Mexico, which we'll start immediately after we get to office, but I don't want to wait," the president-elect said.

"We're going to start building," he said. "Mexico in some form – and there are many different forms – will reimburse us."

"That will happen, whether it's a tax or whether it's a payment."