Trump's choice for US attorney general faces tough questions
Jeff Sessions is a controversial pick and has faced allegations of racism and concerns about his stance on immigration and abortion.
Protesters dressed as members of the Ku Klux Klan disrupt the start of a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for US Attorney General-nominee Sen. Jeff Sessions (R) on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, January 10, 2017 / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 11, 2017

Donald Trump's choice for Attorney General, Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions, on Tuesday testified to a US Senate committee as the first of Trump's Cabinet nominees to face questioning.

Sessions is a controversial pick and has faced allegations of racism and concerns about his stance on immigration and abortion.

Shouts of "racist" and "no fascist USA" disrupted the confirmation hearing.

Sessions stood by his pledge to adopt a hardline approach on immigration - but says his role would be to uphold the law, not make it.

TRT World'sJennifer Glasse has more from Washington DC.

