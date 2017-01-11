Afghan security officials began investigating Tuesday's attacks in the capital Kabul and the southern city of Kandahar as the death toll climbed to at least 50.

Authorities said at least 37 died in the Kabul attack, with 98 wounded. Thirteen people were confirmed dead in Kandahar.

​The Taliban claimed responsibility for the suicide and car bomb attack in the Afghan capital. They denied responsibility for the attack in Kandahar which killed mainly government officials or diplomats from the United Arab Emirates who were visiting the city to open an orphanage.

On the same day as the two attacks, seven people were killed in a Taliban attack on a security unit in the southern province of Helmand.