PKK offshoot TAK says it carried out deadly attack in Turkey's Izmir
Turkey considers TAK the PKK's urban wing, responsible for targeting urban centres and civilians.
Nisa, the 8-year-old daughter of police officer Fethi Sekin, who was killed in the Izmir courthouse attack on Thursday, mourns her father during his funeral in Izmir, Turkey, January 6, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 11, 2017

PKK offshoot TAK on Wednesday claimed responsibility for last Thursday's attack, in the coastal city of Izmir, that killed two people and wounded five.

Terrorists clashed with police and detonated a car bomb after their vehicle was stopped at a checkpoint. A police officer and a court employee were killed.

Police officer Fethi Sekin confronted the attackers, preventing them from entering the building. He killed one of the two terrorists before losing his life.

Turkey considers TAK to be the urban wing of the PKK. TAK has claimed responsibility for recent attacks in urban areas including twin bombings outside the Besiktas football stadium in central Istanbul on December 10, which killed more than 40 people.

The PKK has been waging an insurgency in Turkey since 1984. It is listed as a terrorist organisation by the European Union, the United States and Turkey.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
