Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday discussed Syria and the planned peace conference, the Russian foreign ministry said.

Their phone conversation comes ahead of talks slated to begin on January 23 in Kazakhstan's capital, Astana. The meeting will bring together Syrian regime representatives and the opposition and their allies in a fresh bid to end the six-year war in Syria.

"The sides emphasized the importance of the strict adherence to the cessation of hostilities and of the constructive approach to the preparation of intra-Syrian talks in Astana, while stressing the need to continue fight against terrorist groups in Syria," the ministry said.

A Russian delegation arrived in Turkey on Monday to discuss the details of the planned Astana meeting, according to Turkish officials.

The Astana talks would include Turkey, the Syrian opposition, and the Syrian regime and its allies, Iran and Russia.

The US on Tuesday said that the PYD should be party to the Astana talks. Turkey, however, considers its armed wing, the YPG, to be the Syrian extension of the PKK, which Turkey, the US, and the EU consider a terrorist organisation.

Damascus water supply