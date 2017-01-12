Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Thursday discussed broadening the ceasefire in Syria across the country, sources in Erdogan's office said.

The two leaders also discussed Syrian peace talks planned for Kazakhstan and bilateral relations, the sources said.

The talks, scheduled to begin on January 23, will bring together Syrian regime representatives and the opposition, as well as their allies, in a fresh bid to end the six-year war in Syria.

UN says ceasefire largely holding but no aid going in