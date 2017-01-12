Prospects for Syrian peace are on thin ice as continued fighting in Wadi Barada could potentially send the conditions of millions of people – on both the rebel and regime sides – from bad to catastrophic.

"Under no circumstances will the opposition agree on attending Astana conference if the ceasefire agreement continues to be violated in Wadi Barada," Hadi al Bahra, spokesperson for the opposition High Negotiations Committee, told TRT World.

After airstrikes damaged water pumping facilities in Ain al Fijah, a rural village to the north of Damascus whose spring serves as the primary water source to the capital, the UN reported water shortages affecting upwards of four million people.

Without access to the water the spring provides, the situation could rapidly deteriorate. Drought, crop failure and the spread of infectious diseases could follow.

The fighting centres around a tiny valley barely ten kilometres wide, named Wadi Barada.

Why is Wadi Barada's water so important?

Wadi Barada, or the Barada Valley, is a river valley that runs between two mountains. It was known as a calm vacation getaway just outside the city before war broke out. In 2012, it was claimed by rebels early on in the insurgency against Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad.

Though populated only by a sparse handful of villages, rebels who control the besieged enclave held strategic leverage: the Ain al Fijah spring – the natural water source for 80 percent of the capital region.

If the regime were to move in, rebels could threaten to cut off the water supply to more than four million people.

A stalemate prevailed between the warring parties, who begrudgingly agreed that damaging the water supply was off-limits. Though on opposite sides of the battlefield, both the rebels and the regime need water to survive.

They even cooperated at times, calling a truce to allow civilian engineers from Damascus to enter rebel territory to fix a burst pipe last July.

When did trouble start in the valley?

The stasis was shattered when barrel bombs dropped by Syrian Air Force helicopters then damaged machinery that pumps water out of the spring in Ain al Fijah on December 22.

Within days, reports of scattered water shortages in Damascus began to appear, and within a week, the UN reacted with alarm that over four million residents were left without access to clean water.

How are civilians affected by the valley's conflict ?

Already exhausted by the war, the lack of water exacerbates the risk of death and disease in besieged areas.