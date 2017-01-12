Over 200 Yemeni security guards have been caught between the French energy giant Total, one of the world's largest security firms, G4S — and a fake entity operating under the name ‘G4S Yemen' under the patronage of powerful locals.

The 208 guards say they have not been paid for a year and continue on in their roles — but not one of the companies has taken responsibility. Three men were also killed in the fall-out after G4S left, the circumstances of these deaths are still under investigation.

French energy firm Total has been operating in Yemen to extract natural energy reserves for over twenty years. Total hired security firm G4S to protect their assets — petrochemical facilities, personnel and compounds — in Yemen.

But in 2015, the conflict between the Houthi rebel force and forces loyal to Yemen's President-in-exile Abdrabbah Mansoor Hadi peaked. Total discontinued most of its operations in the country but still has a presence there, according to its website.

G4S ceased all operations in Yemen on June 21, 2015.

But the guards who were hired by G4S say that they were not aware their employer had left the country. A local Yemen security outfit involved in the original firm decided to carry on operations using G4S' international logo.

"The entity in Yemen is not a G4S company," a G4S spokesperson told TRT World. "It is trading using the name and G4S logo in breach of notices requiring it to cease. Any actions of this company are not actions being taken or supported by the G4S group."

This ‘Yemeni G4S' firm paid the guards from the time the international firm, G4S, left in June 2015 until January 2016. It continued to guard Total assets, according to a translated communique received by TRT World, below, dated March 21, 2016. The document from a ‘Yemeni G4S' attorney accuses Total of not paying its dues and says it will no longer be able to pay the guards.

The guards continue to protect Total sites to this day. They say they still work in Sector 10, in the Masilah oil basin, where Total was previously running operations, adjacent to Sectors 70 and 72, which it still operates.

An oil company contractor familiar with Yemen's energy sector told TRT World that Total's expatriate workforce withdrew from Yemen, but they still have staff. And assets. "They have more assets in Yemen than any other company — pipeline, gasification plants, a nice big office in Sana'a with nice big cars and they all require a level of protection," said the contractor. "The Houthis will literally walk into any oil company's building and take what they want."

Sami had been working for G4S since 2009, he told TRT World over the telephone. "The real G4S left. We recently figured out, the office which remains on street 50 is run by a fake G4S," said the security guard. He said the guards are owed $27,000 for one year in addition to overtime.

When asked if they were going to pay the employees or take the legal action against ‘Yemeni G4S', the G4S spokesperson was unable to comment.

A case was submitted by the guards against Total and G4S in the local labour arbitration committee. The committee, empowered by Yemeni labour law, issued a verdict on December 15, 2015, to seize the property and money of Total till the time the guards are paid.

Can the Yemeni court hold Total or G4S responsible for these guards? Both companies cited "force majeure," a term used when extraordinary circumstances are cited to exempt contracting parties from fulfilling obligations.

Yes, according to Sami. "Yemeni law says if the contracting company (ie G4S) leaves and you continue to work for more than six months, you become an official employee of the principal company (ie Total)."

Total is still responsible as the principal employer under Yemeni labour law, Saleh Jolaidan, a member of Yemen's Shura Council or parliament who is helping at least 100 guards fight for their rights, told TRT World. Jolaidan approached Cedric Gerome who is part of the Committee for a Workers' International and helped surface the problem by reaching out to other activists and the media.

The ministry of oil and minerals was issued a letter by the arbitration committee on December 16, 2015 — a copy of which is with TRT World — to make sure the verdict would be executed. This temporary measure did not last long, and the guards were still not paid.

"The court took the sites of Total and put us there as guards. We cannot leave as it is our responsibility," said Sami.

Militias and abductions