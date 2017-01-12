WORLD
Belgium charges couple for allegedly aiding Paris attacker
It's believed the couple provided fake documents to the man who was involved in Daesh-claimed coordinated attacks in Paris that killed 130 people.
Belgian press reports said the couple were arrested during an anti-terror raid on a home in the Brussels district of Laeken earlier this week. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 12, 2017

A couple in Belgium have been charged with aiding a Daesh-linked man who took part in the Paris terror attacks that killed 130 people.

It's believed the couple provided fake documents to the man who was also involved in last year's attack in Brussels.

Belgian press reports said the couple were arrested during an anti-terror raid on a home in the Brussels district of Laeken on Tuesday.​

Some 20 people have been charged in Belgium in connection with the Paris attacks.

TRT World'sKevin Ozebek reports from Brussels

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
