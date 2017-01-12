Donald Trump's pick for US Secretary of Defense General James Mattis and the nominee to head the CIA, Mike Pompeo portrayed Russia as a threat during their confirmation hearings in the US Senate on Thursday.

Retired Marine Corps General James Mattis said Russia, China and militants were presenting the biggest challenge to the US-led world order since World War Two, and called for Congress to lift spending caps undermining military readiness.

Asked about the main threats to US interests, he said: "I would consider the principle threats to start with Russia."

In his written remarks, Mattis said the US must be ready to confront Russian behaviour in areas where the two countries cannot cooperate, even as he backed Trump's bid to engage with Moscow.

"We engaged with Russia even during the darkest days of the Cold War, and I support the President-elect's desire to engage with Russia now," the retired Marine General said.

"At the same time, when we identify other areas where we cannot cooperate, we must confront Russia's behaviour, and defend ourselves if Russia chooses to act contrary to our interests."