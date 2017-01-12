WORLD
2 MIN READ
Harsh weather across Europe taking its toll on refugees
Icy conditions have been especially harsh for refugees living in Serbian and Greek camps. Temperatures have dropped to minus 14 degrees Celsius in some areas, and the shelters for refugees weren't designed to handle snow or freezing cold.
Harsh weather across Europe taking its toll on refugees
Stranded Syrian refugees carry their children through a snow storm at a refugee camp north of Athens, Greece January 10, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 12, 2017

Refugees who've made the perilous journey to Europe are now facing another challenge, the winter cold.

The icy conditions have been especially harsh for refugees living in Serbian and Greek camps. Temperatures have dropped to minus 14 degrees Celsius in some areas, and the shelters weren't designed to handle snow or freezing cold.

Hundreds of refugees have also been stranded in Belgrade as they wait for the borders with the rest of Europe to open. Food has also been scarce, with some people queuing for more than an hour to get basic meals

Head of the UN refugee agency of Greece Rose de Yong joins TRT World from the Greek island of Samos

RECOMMENDED

In Germany, the number of refugees entering the country to seek asylum has dropped significantly.

Two hundred and eighty thousand people arrived in Germany last year. That's about two-thirds less than the previous year. Numbers have declined since the European Union made an agreement with Turkey to limit the arrival of refugees.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Trump says could keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after meeting with CEO
Israel kills four Palestinians in latest wave of ceasefire violation — report
Minnesota Democrats demand broader investigation into fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good
Israel kills 1 in wide-scale air strikes in southern Lebanon in new truce breach
US officials split over response to Iran protests: report
Trump's Greenland threat puts Denmark on edge as Europe mulls NATO presence
'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'
Iran warns Israel, US against any attack, accuses them of orchestrating protests
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks
Russia, Ukraine report casualties, damage to infrastructure amid overnight drone attacks