Refugees who've made the perilous journey to Europe are now facing another challenge, the winter cold.

The icy conditions have been especially harsh for refugees living in Serbian and Greek camps. Temperatures have dropped to minus 14 degrees Celsius in some areas, and the shelters weren't designed to handle snow or freezing cold.

Hundreds of refugees have also been stranded in Belgrade as they wait for the borders with the rest of Europe to open. Food has also been scarce, with some people queuing for more than an hour to get basic meals

Head of the UN refugee agency of Greece Rose de Yong joins TRT World from the Greek island of Samos