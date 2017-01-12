A Syrian regime provincial governor on Wednesday said the regime and opposition groups had agreed on a plan to repair damage to a spring in the Wadi Barada area that supplies water to Damascus.

But that claim was disputed by Abu Mohammed Bardawi, Director of the Media Centre for the Wadi Barada local council.

"We deny any reconciliation deal by any of the responsible parties here and no technical teams have entered the area at the time of the writing of this statement. Regime forces did present a deal which was discussed by the revolutionaries and the residents of the area, but no agreement has been reached as of yet," Bardawi told TRT World.

The UN has said the infrastructure of the spring was deliberately targeted, without stating who was responsible. The spring was knocked out of service in late December, leaving 4 million people in Damascus and surrounding areas without safe drinking water.

TRT World'sAbubakr al Shamahi is following the developments from Gaziantep, near the Turkey-Syria border.