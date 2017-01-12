What are the charges against Ban Ki-moon's relatives?

A US federal court on Wednesday charged Ban Ki-moon's younger brother, Ban Ki-sang, and nephew, Joo Hyun Bahn, with corruption, money laundering and bribery.

They are accused of conspiring to bribe a government official from the Middle East with $2.5 million, through a US middleman, in order to secure the $800 million sale of a building complex in Vietnam.

In the indictment, US prosecutors said the pair stood to make millions of dollars in commission on the sale.

How has Ban Ki-moon responded?

Ban told reporters on Wednesday in New York that he was surprised by the accusations.

"I am perplexed and embarrassed that close members of my family have become involved in something like this, I feel it is regrettable the situation has troubled many," Ban said.

Ban told South Korean TV he has no knowledge of the matter.

My nephew is grown and I barely had any involvement in his life or how he does business.

How will this affect Ban Ki-moon's bid for presidency?

Ban Ki-moon was not mentioned in the US indictment, however, his arrival to South Korea on Thursday has been clouded by the bribery scandals involving his family members.