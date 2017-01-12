The United States on Thursday blacklisted 18 senior Syrian regime officials, who it said were connected to the country's weapons of mass destruction program, after an international investigation found that regime leader Bashar al Assad's forces were responsible for chlorine gas attacks against civilians.

The action marked the first time the United States has sanctioned Syrian forces officials for the regime's use of chemical weapons, according to a Treasury Department statement.

A joint inquiry by the United Nations and the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) found that Syrian regime forces were responsible for three chlorine gas attacks and that Daesh had used mustard gas, according to reports.

Chlorine's use as a weapon is banned under the Chemical Weapons Convention, which Syria joined in 2013. If inhaled, chlorine gas turns into hydrochloric acid in the lungs and can kill by burning lungs and drowning victims in the resulting body fluids.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime has denied its forces have used chemical weapons.

"We condemn in the strongest possible terms the Syrian regime's use of chemical weapons," Ned Price, a White House National Security Council spokesman, said in a statement. "The Assad regime's barbaric continued attacks demonstrate its willingness to defy basic standards of human decency, its international obligations, and longstanding global norms."