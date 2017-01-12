WORLD
1 MIN READ
Top US intel officer says American agencies not behind anti-Trump leak
The Director of National Intelligence, James Clapper, says the dossier containing damaging claims about president-elect Donald Trump and Russia is not a US Intelligence Community product.
Top US intel officer says American agencies not behind anti-Trump leak
Russia has once again denied allegations that its officials had assembled a file of compromising information on US President-elect Donald Trump. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 12, 2017

The top US intelligence officer has denied a suggestion by the president-elect Donald Trump that US spy agencies leaked an unverified dossier containing damaging claims about him and Russia.

The Director of National Intelligence, James Clapper, says the leak is not a US Intelligence Community product.

Russia has once again denied allegations as unfounded that its officials had assembled a file of compromising information on US President-elect Donald Trump.

RECOMMENDED

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Vladimirovna Zakharova described the dossier as being devoid of any evidence.

William Denselow reports from Moscow on Russia's reaction.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Trump says could keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after meeting with CEO
Israel kills four Palestinians in latest wave of ceasefire violation — report
Minnesota Democrats demand broader investigation into fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good
Israel kills 1 in wide-scale air strikes in southern Lebanon in new truce breach
US officials split over response to Iran protests: report
Trump's Greenland threat puts Denmark on edge as Europe mulls NATO presence
'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'
Iran warns Israel, US against any attack, accuses them of orchestrating protests
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks
Russia, Ukraine report casualties, damage to infrastructure amid overnight drone attacks