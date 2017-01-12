What do we know about the missing activists?

Salman Haider, Waqas Goraya, Aasim Saeed and Ahmad Raza Naseer were whisked from different cities within Pakistan's largest province of Punjab between January 4 and 7.

Another activist, Samar Abbas, was reported missing on January 11.

Haider, an Urdu-language poet and university professor, is the Urdu-language editor for the left-leaning blog, Tanqeed.

Goraya, Saeed and Naseer are bloggers and primarily used Facebook to write about religious intolerance, militancy and Pakistan's military, other activists told TRT World.

While it remains unclear who is behind the activists' disappearance, some journalists and members of civil society allege that this is the work of state security agencies.

The government says it has no idea where the men are. Pakistani Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has assured parliament that efforts will be made to recover the activists.

Their disappearance has created an uproar on social media and sparked protests in various cities.

Did they step on the wrong toes?

This is where the story gets murky.

Aside from Haider, whose published work and poetry is available for review, the Facebook pages of the other activists have been deleted.

Haider, Goraya and Saeed "are related to different [social media] pages, which primarily did satire and commentary on religious and political issues but they were not really instigating people to treason," Jibran Nasir, a lawyer and a social activist, told TRT World.

The most constant theme in these activists' work was anti-religious extremism and terrorism, which the army have themselves been fighting, Nasir said.

Haider, the most prominent among all the missing activists, is known for speaking against military operations in Balochistan, where separatists regularly carry out attacks against state installations.

"Salman is among some of the bravest vocal activists, critics and poets in Pakistan. He is the type who doesn't only criticise social conservatism but also state violence," Mahvish Ahmad, the cofounder of Tanqeed, who has worked with him for several years, told TRT World.

Some observers don't agree with the work of the missing activists.

"To call these activists liberal is not entirely correct," Naufil Shahrukh, an Islamabad based digital media analyst, told TRT World. "Most of the time they'd give a sectarian colour to their opinions."

The activists were also part of a network of social media commentators that has relentlessly criticised former army chief General Raheel Sharif for reportedly taking up the task of heading a Saudi Arabia-led military coalition, he said.

Is there any evidence against the security establishment?