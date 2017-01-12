US President-elect Donald Trump vowed to be the "best job creator God ever created," repeal the Affordable Care Act as soon as he takes office and turn over his business dealings to his children in his first press conference since the summer.

Trump also slammed allegations that Russia had potentially damaging material on the president-elect, responding to reports from Buzzfeed and CNN and widely circulated by other media. He slammed both outlets, and refused to answer a question from CNN reporter Jim Acosta, accusing it of broadcasting "fake news."

Ahead of the press conference, Trump aides piled manila folders on a table next to the lectern in front of 10 American flags. Trump said the folders contained documents he had signed formalising new business arrangements that would remove potential conflicts of interest between his businesses and his role as president. Journalists were not able to view or independently verify the materials.