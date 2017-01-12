WORLD
2 MIN READ
Gambia's political impasse is far from over
President Yahya Jammeh's refusal to concede election defeat and leave office after more than 22 years prompts concern at home and in the region.
Jameh has gone to Gambia's Supreme Court to challenge his rival Adama Barrow's election victory, vowing to stay in office until the ruling. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 12, 2017

The political impasse playing out in Gambia is far from over as President Yahya Jammeh continues to refuse to concede defeat and leave office.

While Gambians and political leaders from West Africa urge him to step down, Jammeh has gone to Gambia's Supreme Court to challenge his rival's victory, vowing to stay until the ruling.

Jammeh, in power since 1994, lost the election last month to businessman Adama Barrow.

The court hearing was initially scheduled for Tuesday but was rescheduled for January 16 as judges from Nigeria and Sierra Leone failed to show up.

A document signed by Nigeria's acting chief justice said the timing of the extraordinary January session was "unfavourable," Reuters reported. Gambia's Supreme Court, which has not sat in over a year, normally sits in May and November.

