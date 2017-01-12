WORLD
1 MIN READ
Trump's nominee for secretary of state grilled at Senate hearing
Rex Tillerson's past ties to Russia dominated his confirmation hearing.
Trump's nominee for secretary of state grilled at Senate hearing
Tillerson also said the US should play a leading role in combating climate change at the hearing, contradicting previous statements by US President-elect Donald Trump implying it's a hoax. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 12, 2017

US President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for the position of secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, has come under fire for his relationship with the Russian government while he worked as a corporate executive at oil giant ExxonMobil.

At his Senate confirmation hearing on Wednesday, the former oil company CEO received support from noted figures such as former US Secretary of Defense Robert Gates, who also criticised him for refusing to call Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal.

RECOMMENDED

TRT World'sAndrew Hopkins reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Trump says could keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after meeting with CEO
Israel kills four Palestinians in latest wave of ceasefire violation — report
Minnesota Democrats demand broader investigation into fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good
Israel kills 1 in wide-scale air strikes in southern Lebanon in new truce breach
US officials split over response to Iran protests: report
Trump's Greenland threat puts Denmark on edge as Europe mulls NATO presence
'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'
Iran warns Israel, US against any attack, accuses them of orchestrating protests
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks
Russia, Ukraine report casualties, damage to infrastructure amid overnight drone attacks