WORLD
2 MIN READ
Will Trump move the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem?
The President-elect's plan to relocate the embassy has created a controversy as critics say it could embolden Israel to claim all of Jerusalem as its own city.
Will Trump move the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem?
The international community, including the US, regard East Jerusalem as an occupied territory. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 13, 2017

US President-elect Donald Trump is making plans to move the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

The move has created a controversy as critics have said it could embolden Israel to claim all of Jerusalem as its own city.

The international community, including the US, regard East Jerusalem as an occupied territory. The Palestinians have warned of revoking its recognition of Israel as a state, if the embassy is relocated.

RECOMMENDED

Trump's has named David Friedman for the position of ambassador to Israel. Friedman not only supports the relocation but he is also an advocate for Israeli settlements. He has, thus, been accused of being anti-Palestinian.

Ahmed Al-Burai, a lecturer at Istanbul Aydin University, says Trumps' decision to move the embassy may trigger violent protests.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Trump says could keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after meeting with CEO
Israel kills four Palestinians in latest wave of ceasefire violation — report
Minnesota Democrats demand broader investigation into fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good
Israel kills 1 in wide-scale air strikes in southern Lebanon in new truce breach
US officials split over response to Iran protests: report
Trump's Greenland threat puts Denmark on edge as Europe mulls NATO presence
'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'
Iran warns Israel, US against any attack, accuses them of orchestrating protests
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks
Russia, Ukraine report casualties, damage to infrastructure amid overnight drone attacks