WORLD
2 MIN READ
Serbia arrests two men over alleged Montenegro coup attempt
Montenegro issued international arrest warrants for two Serbian suspects for their alleged role in a pro-Russian plot to kill the prime minister on election day in October.
Serbia arrests two men over alleged Montenegro coup attempt
Serbian police said that Nemanja Ristic and Predrag Bogicevic were arrested on an international warrant issued by Montenegro last year. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 13, 2017

Serbian police said on Friday that they arrested two Serbs sought by Montenegro for alleged involvement in a pro-Russian plot to overthrow the Balkan country's government.

Police said that Nemanja Ristic and Predrag Bogicevic were arrested on an international warrant issued by Montenegro last year. Ristic was later released from custody pending the extradition proceedings, but he isn't allowed to leave the country, Belgrade's Higher Court said

In November, Montenegro's chief prosecutor said a group of Serb and Russian nationalists had planned to assassinate then-Prime Minister Milo Djukanovic on election day in October to get an opposition alliance into power.

Montenegro, the last state to break off from Serbia, which constituted the heartland of what was once the Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, has been pivoting towards the West since voting for independence in 2006.

RECOMMENDED

In 2015, the country received an invitation to join NATO as the North Atlantic bloc continues to expand into territory that was previously under the Soviet sphere of influence.

Montenegro has also issued international warrants for the arrest of two Russians, reportedly members of a Russian military spy agency, for alleged "terrorist" activities. They allegedly coordinated the coup plot from Serbia and tracked Djukanovic's movements.

The suspects reportedly escaped to Russia.

Russia has denied involvement, but has actively supported local groups that oppose having Montenegro, a traditional Slavic ally, become the 29th member of NATO.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Trump says could keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after meeting with CEO
Israel kills four Palestinians in latest wave of ceasefire violation — report
Minnesota Democrats demand broader investigation into fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good
Israel kills 1 in wide-scale air strikes in southern Lebanon in new truce breach
US officials split over response to Iran protests: report
Trump's Greenland threat puts Denmark on edge as Europe mulls NATO presence
'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'
Iran warns Israel, US against any attack, accuses them of orchestrating protests
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks
Russia, Ukraine report casualties, damage to infrastructure amid overnight drone attacks