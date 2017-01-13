International investigators have said for the first time that they suspect Syrian regime leader Bashar al-Assad and his brother are responsible for the use of chemical weapons in the Syrian conflict, according to an unpublished document seen by Reuters.

A joint inquiry for the United Nations and global watchdog the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) had previously identified only military units and did not name any commanders or officials.

Now a list has been produced of 15 individuals "to be scrutinized" over links to a series of chlorine bomb attacks in 2014-15 - including Assad, his younger brother Maher and other high-ranking figures. The list does not specify what role they are suspected of playing, but lists their titles.

The list was based on a combination of evidence compiled by the UN-OPCW team in Syria and information from Western and regional intelligence agencies, an unnamed source familiar with the inquiry told Reuters.

The UN-OPCW inquiry - known as the Joint Investigative Mechanism (JIM) - is led by a panel of three independent experts, supported by a team of technical and administrative staff. It is mandated by the UN Security Council to identify individuals and organisations responsible for chemical attacks in Syria.

The use of chemical weapons is banned under international law and could constitute a war crime.

While the inquiry has no judicial powers, any naming of suspects could lead to their prosecution. Syria is not a member of the International Criminal Court (ICC), but alleged war crimes could be referred to the court by the Security Council - although splits among global powers over the war make this a distant prospect at present.