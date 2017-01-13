Outgoing US President Barack Obama has ended a 20-year policy that grants residency to Cubans who arrive in the United States without visas.

The policy called "wet feet, dry feet" had been allowing Cuban migrants who reach US soil to become legal permanent residents after a year.

The Cuban government has welcomed the move and agreed to accept Cuban nationals who are turned away or deported from the US.

Cuba and the US spent several months negotiating the change.