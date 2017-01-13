WORLD
2 MIN READ
Cold European weather leaves refugees in dire situation
The UNHCR says five refugees have died from the cold so far and thousands more remain at risk as they live in unheated tents and dormitories across Europe.
Cold European weather leaves refugees in dire situation
More than 350,000 refugees crossed the Mediterranean Sea into Europe during 2016, according to UNHCR. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 13, 2017

Many destitute refugees and migrants who fled to Europe are dying due to the severe cold weather and governments must do more to help them, the UN refugee agency UNHCR said on Friday.

Five refugees have died from the cold so far and thousands more remain at risk as they live in unheated tents and dormitories across Europe, the body's spokesperson Cecile Pouilly said.

She called on European governments to help refugees and migrants rather than pushing them back from borders.

"It's about saving lives, not about red tape and keeping to bureaucratic arrangements," Pouilly said.

The refugee influx to Europe continues despite the bad weather conditions.

Italy's coast guard on Friday announced that it had rescued 800 refugees from the Mediterranean Sea on Thursday.

RECOMMENDED

Syrian Refugees Not Receiving Adequate Support

In the United Kingdom, a parliamentary report has revealed that Syrian refugees who resettled in the kingdom are not receiving adequate support.

The government pledged to take in 20,000 refugees from Syria by 2020.

But local councils have warned that they are not being given enough resources to support the refugees.

TRT World'sSara Firth reports from London.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Trump says could keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after meeting with CEO
Israel kills four Palestinians in latest wave of ceasefire violation — report
Minnesota Democrats demand broader investigation into fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good
Israel kills 1 in wide-scale air strikes in southern Lebanon in new truce breach
US officials split over response to Iran protests: report
Trump's Greenland threat puts Denmark on edge as Europe mulls NATO presence
'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'
Iran warns Israel, US against any attack, accuses them of orchestrating protests
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks
Russia, Ukraine report casualties, damage to infrastructure amid overnight drone attacks