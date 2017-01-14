TÜRKİYE
Turkey begins process to give citizenship to eligible Syrian refugees
Syrian refugees who can offer a skill set in exchange for citizenship, say life will now get much easier for them in Turkey.
A Syrian doctor examines a Syrian patient in Hatay, Turkey. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 14, 2017

Turkey has begun the process of giving citizenship to some of the 3 million Syrian refugees living on its soil.

European countries are attracting Syrians with expertise and those with skills and capital.

It's all part of a move announced by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to give some of Turkey's 3 million Syrian refugees citizenship.

Those who choose to be naturalised have to offer a skill set that's valuable to Turkey.

Syrians in Turkey work in all kinds of fields.

And some of the most successful ones are able to employ others, both Syrians and Turks, in different workplaces.

The idea is for these successful people to be given the opportunity to apply for Turkish citizenship, at least in the first phase.

If the first phase is successful, more skilled Syrians may be invited to apply.

Those who have refugee status and are not eligible for citizeship, will retain their current status.

TRT World 's Abubakr al Shamahi reports from the Turkish-Syrian border town of Gaziantep.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
