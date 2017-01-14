WORLD
1 MIN READ
Trump may lift sanctions against Russia if it helps US fight terror
The outgoing Obama administration imposed sanctions on Russia in response to Moscow's alleged cyber attacks on the US presidential elections.
Trump may lift sanctions against Russia if it helps US fight terror
US President-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 14, 2017

US President-elect Donald Trump suggested on Friday that he may end sanctions against Russia if it helps Washington's fight against terror.

In an hour long interview with The Wall Street Journal, Trump said he will keep sanctions "at least for a period of time," but may overturn them eventually.

Meanwhile, a committee of US senators will investigate alleged links between Trump's political team and the Russian government.

RECOMMENDED

US intelligence agencies say the email accounts of Hillary Clinton's aides were targeted during the presidential campaign.

TRT World 's Patrice Howard has more from Los Angeles.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Trump says could keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after meeting with CEO
Israel kills four Palestinians in latest wave of ceasefire violation — report
Minnesota Democrats demand broader investigation into fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good
Israel kills 1 in wide-scale air strikes in southern Lebanon in new truce breach
US officials split over response to Iran protests: report
Trump's Greenland threat puts Denmark on edge as Europe mulls NATO presence
'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'
Iran warns Israel, US against any attack, accuses them of orchestrating protests
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks
Russia, Ukraine report casualties, damage to infrastructure amid overnight drone attacks