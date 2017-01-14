WORLD
US woman found 18 years after abduction from hospital
18 years ago, baby Kamiyah Mobley was kidnapped just five hours after she was born by a woman posing as a nurse.
Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams, center, speaks during a news conference Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, in Florida where it was announced they found Kamiyah Mobley alive and well in South Carolina.
By Staff Reporter
January 14, 2017

A woman has been reunited with her daughter in the US state of South Carolina 18 years after the child was kidnapped from the hospital.

Baby Kamiyah Mobley was stolen just five hours after she was born.

The disappearance from the Jacksonville Hospital in Florida, generated nationwide attention as police launched a manhunt for her kidnapper.

A woman posing as a nurse took the newborn from her young mother's arms.

Authorities have since arrested the woman responsible.

TRT World'sChristine Pirovolakis reports.

