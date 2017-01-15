Dozens of people were killed after Daesh launched its biggest attack in months on the Syrian regime-held city of Deir Ezzor on Saturday, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The Observatory said at least six large explosions targeted the city and the Daesh terrorists clashed with regime forces.

Syrian regime fighter jets hit back against Daesh positions, repelling attacks along several front lines.

Daesh controls most of Deir Ezzor province, which borders Iraq, including more than half the city, and has besieged the remaining regime-held areas of the city for nearly two years.

Suspected regime air strikes hit Idlib

Meanwhile, at least eleven people were killed in air strikes on Saturday in the country's opposition-held northern Idlib province.