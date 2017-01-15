WORLD
Daesh launches major attack on Syrian regime-held city of Deir Ezzor
At least six large explosions rocked the city as Daesh militants clashed with regime forces, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.
Deir Ezzor airport, seen here in 2013, has been a key location for battles throughout the Syrian civil war. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 15, 2017

Dozens of people were killed after Daesh launched its biggest attack in months on the Syrian regime-held city of Deir Ezzor on Saturday, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The Observatory said at least six large explosions targeted the city and the Daesh terrorists clashed with regime forces.

Syrian regime fighter jets hit back against Daesh positions, repelling attacks along several front lines.

Daesh controls most of Deir Ezzor province, which borders Iraq, including more than half the city, and has besieged the remaining regime-held areas of the city for nearly two years.

Suspected regime air strikes hit Idlib

Meanwhile, at least eleven people were killed in air strikes on Saturday in the country's opposition-held northern Idlib province.

Dozens of others were wounded in the series of strikes. A local market is believed to have been among the targets.

The Observatory said the regime was behind the attacks.

The violence comes despite a ceasefire brokered by Russia and Turkey.

TRT World 's Abubakr Al Shamahi has more on the latest fighting in Syria.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
