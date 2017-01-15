BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
UK set to approve world's first tidal lagoon project
Britain needs to invest in major new infrastructure to replace ageing coal and nuclear plants set to close in the 2020s.
UK set to approve world's first tidal lagoon project
A handout image received from Tidal Lagoon Swansea Bay Plc. on March 18, 2015, shows an artist's computer generated impression of the proposed lagoon wall in Swansea Bay. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 15, 2017

The British government is set to approve what's being called a revolutionary new power generator.

Tidal lagoon generator will harness the energy of the tides coming up the coast of Wales.

The 1.5 billion dollar project is expected to bring power into the country for generations.

RECOMMENDED

The project involves building a 9.5 kilometres (6 miles) horseshoe-shaped sea wall in Swansea Bay, about 170 miles west of London, to capture tidal power.

TRT World'sSimon McGregor-Wood reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Trump says could keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after meeting with CEO
Israel kills four Palestinians in latest wave of ceasefire violation — report
Minnesota Democrats demand broader investigation into fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good
Israel kills 1 in wide-scale air strikes in southern Lebanon in new truce breach
US officials split over response to Iran protests: report
Trump's Greenland threat puts Denmark on edge as Europe mulls NATO presence
'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'
Iran warns Israel, US against any attack, accuses them of orchestrating protests
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks
Russia, Ukraine report casualties, damage to infrastructure amid overnight drone attacks