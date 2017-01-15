WORLD
2 MIN READ
Major powers meet in Paris to revive Israeli-Palestinian peace talks
The Paris meeting is also likely to back a UN resolution last month condemning the building of Israeli settlements on occupied Palestinian territory.
Major powers meet in Paris to revive Israeli-Palestinian peace talks
A picture from the Palestinian West Bank village of Azmout shows the Jewish settlement of Elon Moreh on January 13, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 15, 2017

Foreign ministers and representatives from about 70 countries are meeting in Paris on Sunday to try to revive long-stalled Israeli-Palestinian peace talks.

Neither Israel nor the Palestinians will be represented at the conference and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed the talks as "rigged" against the Jewish state.

The Palestinians, in contrast, have welcomed France's bid for the conference to reaffirm global support for a two-state solution to the seven-decade-old conflict.

Peace efforts have been at a standstill since April 2014.

US Secretary of State John Kerry, who rebuked Israel recently over its settlements expansion, will attend the talks, along with delegates from the UN, EU, Arab League and other organisations.

RECOMMENDED

The meeting is expected to back a UN resolution last month condemning Israeli settlement-building on occupied Palestinian territory.

On Saturday, Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas warned that acute tensions could boil over again if Trump moved the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

"Any attempts at legitimising the illegal Israeli annexation of the city will destroy the prospects of any political process, bury the hopes for a two-state solution, and fuel extremism in our region, as well as worldwide," Abbas said during a visit to the Vatican.

TRT World'sEdiz Tiyansan reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Trump says could keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after meeting with CEO
Israel kills four Palestinians in latest wave of ceasefire violation — report
Minnesota Democrats demand broader investigation into fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good
Israel kills 1 in wide-scale air strikes in southern Lebanon in new truce breach
US officials split over response to Iran protests: report
Trump's Greenland threat puts Denmark on edge as Europe mulls NATO presence
'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'
Iran warns Israel, US against any attack, accuses them of orchestrating protests
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks
Russia, Ukraine report casualties, damage to infrastructure amid overnight drone attacks