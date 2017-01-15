WORLD
1 MIN READ
Hundreds of protesters march in Tanzania against elephant poaching
In the five years leading up to 2014, 60 percent of Tanzania's elephants were slaughtered for their tusks.
Hundreds of protesters march in Tanzania against elephant poaching
Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania Youqing Lu (C), walks with Elisifa Ngowi, head of the National and Transnational Serious Crimes Investigation Unit (R), and other dignitaries during the 'Walk for Elephants' event in Dar es Salaam on January 14, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 15, 2017

Celebrities, politicians and protesters marched through Tanzania's biggest city, Dar es Salaam, on Saturday to protest against the ivory trade, which has decimated East Africa's elephants.

Hundreds of Chinese people also took part in the rally, furious that the demand for ivory in China is fuelling poaching.

In December, however, China announced a total ban of the trade and processing of ivory, to take effect by the end of 2017.

RECOMMENDED

TRT World'sDan Ashby has more details.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Trump says could keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after meeting with CEO
Israel kills four Palestinians in latest wave of ceasefire violation — report
Minnesota Democrats demand broader investigation into fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good
Israel kills 1 in wide-scale air strikes in southern Lebanon in new truce breach
US officials split over response to Iran protests: report
Trump's Greenland threat puts Denmark on edge as Europe mulls NATO presence
'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'
Iran warns Israel, US against any attack, accuses them of orchestrating protests
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks
Russia, Ukraine report casualties, damage to infrastructure amid overnight drone attacks