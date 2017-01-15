The Italian coast guard said on Saturday that around 100 people are feared drowned after a boat capsized 50-kilometres from the Libyan coast, on its way to Italy.

Rescue operations are under way for the missing people but poor conditions are hampering the search, said the coast guard. It said eight bodies were recovered so far.

The boat was believed to have carried 110 people, said Flavio di Giacomo, a spokesperson for the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said.