The United States would be invited to the January 23 Syrian peace summit in Astana, Kazakhstan, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters at the 9th Ambassadors' Conference in the capital Ankara, Cavusoglu said that officials from Turkey, Russia, and Iran met in Moscow Friday in preparation for the summit.

"We have agreed to invite the US to the talks. We will invite them. The US will be in Astana. We do not deny the contribution and role of the US," Cavusoglu said.

On Friday, the US State Department spokesman Mark Toner had said that Washington has not been invited to the talks.