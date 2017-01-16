If Obama was opposed to Guantanamo Bay prison, why didn't he shut it down?

Days after he took office, Obama created an interagency task force to divide detainees into categories, aiming to close the controversial prison within a year.

Based on the task force's decision, detainees whose detention is no longer necessary, would be released, the rest could be prosecuted. Detainees who were not processed would be transferred to prisons in the US.

The Republicans in Congress blocked this plan by banning the transfer of detainees to the US for any purpose, including prosecution in federal courts and detention.

What is the incoming president, Donald Trump, likely to do?

Trump has said he has no intention of closing the facility and described inmates as "extremely dangerous people".

"There should be no further releases from Gitmo," the Republican president-elect said.

The fate of the 9 detainees, cleared for release because the US deemed their detention no longer "necessary," is unclear.

No one has ever been held accountable for the illegal detention and abuse at the prison camp.

What is Guantanamo?

In the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, the Bush administration set up the detention facility on its naval base in Cuba to hold suspects that they called "unlawful combatants." The administration strategically opted for an overseas detention centre that would be outside the jurisdiction of US courts.

Washington maintained that it had the authority to keep any detainee it believed posed a threat to itself or its allies in its "War on Terror."