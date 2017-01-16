WORLD
4 MIN READ
Fifteen years on, why is Guantanamo still open?
US President Barack Obama vowed to shut down the prison soon after taking office. But it's a decision that needed the support of the Congress, something he could never get.
Fifteen years on, why is Guantanamo still open?
Some of the detainees cleared by an interagency review system have been waiting for almost 10 years to be released from the prison due to diplomatic hurdles. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 16, 2017

If Obama was opposed to Guantanamo Bay prison, why didn't he shut it down?

Days after he took office, Obama created an interagency task force to divide detainees into categories, aiming to close the controversial prison within a year.

Based on the task force's decision, detainees whose detention is no longer necessary, would be released, the rest could be prosecuted. Detainees who were not processed would be transferred to prisons in the US.

The Republicans in Congress blocked this plan by banning the transfer of detainees to the US for any purpose, including prosecution in federal courts and detention.

What is the incoming president, Donald Trump, likely to do?

Trump has said he has no intention of closing the facility and described inmates as "extremely dangerous people".

"There should be no further releases from Gitmo," the Republican president-elect said.

The fate of the 9 detainees, cleared for release because the US deemed their detention no longer "necessary," is unclear.

No one has ever been held accountable for the illegal detention and abuse at the prison camp.

What is Guantanamo?

In the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, the Bush administration set up the detention facility on its naval base in Cuba to hold suspects that they called "unlawful combatants." The administration strategically opted for an overseas detention centre that would be outside the jurisdiction of US courts.

Washington maintained that it had the authority to keep any detainee it believed posed a threat to itself or its allies in its "War on Terror."

RECOMMENDED

Detainees were subjected to torture such as waterboarding, sleep deprivation and sexual assault.

It is believed a total of 780 people have been detained at the prison.

How many people are being held at the facility?

Forty-five prisoners are currently being held at Guantanamo, many without charge or trial. Nine of them are cleared for release.

Twenty-six of them are "forever prisoners" and the US wants to hold them indefinitely. Washington is reluctant to try them in courts because the evidence against them is not sufficient or tainted.

Ten detainees are going through military commissions.

Currently, an interagency panel periodically reviews detainee cases to see if their detention is necessary. However, even though a detainee is cleared for release, it may take years until the US finds a destination to send them to.

Are they all threats to the US?

The Obama administration thought at least 9 of them were not and they were cleared for release.

The fate of many others is unclear as they have neither been charged nor prosecuted, so their involvement in terrorist activities has not been disclosed.

"Some of those who have not been cleared are no more terrorists than my grandmother," a lawyer who has represented over 100 detainees, Clive Stafford Smith, said.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Trump says could keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after meeting with CEO
Israel kills four Palestinians in latest wave of ceasefire violation — report
Minnesota Democrats demand broader investigation into fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good
Israel kills 1 in wide-scale air strikes in southern Lebanon in new truce breach
US officials split over response to Iran protests: report
Trump's Greenland threat puts Denmark on edge as Europe mulls NATO presence
'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'
Iran warns Israel, US against any attack, accuses them of orchestrating protests
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks
Russia, Ukraine report casualties, damage to infrastructure amid overnight drone attacks