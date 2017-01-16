WORLD
2 MIN READ
Conference insists on two-state solution for Israel & Palestine
Representatives from some 70 states meeting in Paris called on Palestine and Israel to reverse the current negative trends on the ground including continued acts of violence and ongoing settlement activity.
Peace efforts have been at a standstill since April 2014. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 16, 2017

About 70 countries attending a conference for peace in the Middle East on Sunday reaffirmed that only a two-state solution could resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and warned the two sides against taking solo steps that could imperil a negotiated solution.

Peace efforts have been at a standstill since April 2014.

The conference in Paris was aimed at preventing the peace process from disappearing entirely from the international agenda.

Palestinians welcomed the closing statement of the meeting, Palestinian Liberation Organisation Secretary General Saeb Erekat said.

Israel, however, criticised the summit, terming it "futile" and warning it would distance prospects of peace with the Palestinians.

TRT World 's Ediz Tiyansan reports from Paris.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
