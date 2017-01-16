Five people were killed and at least 12 wounded on Monday when a shooter opened fire at a nightclub in Mexico's Playa del Carmen resort during a local music festival, state officials said.

Quintana Roo State Attorney General Miguel Angel Pech said the incident began when a person entered the Blue Parrot nightclub armed about 3:00 am on Monday morning.

Pech added that at least a dozen people were also injured. The state government said in a statement that one person was in grave condition. Four people have been arrested on suspicion of being involved in the incident.

Videos purportedly shot at the scene shown on television and social media appear to show dancers ducking for cover and running out on the streets to safety.